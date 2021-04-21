Leticia Rodriguez wins Miss Gunnison Valley title

Photo courtesy Whitney Huntington of White Raven Studios

Gunnison Valley Royalty were selected at the Miss Gunnison Scholarship Pageant last Saturday. They are (from L-R) Attendant Brendee Ellett, Queen Leticia Rodriquez and Attendant Whitney Christensen.

GUNNISON—The theme of the 2021 Miss Gunnison Scholarship Pageant last Saturday was “Golden” and the three beautiful contestants were indeed, golden.

Receiving the crown from McKenna Taylor Edwards, Miss Gunnison 2019, was Leticia Rodriquez, daughter of Gelascio and Destainy Rodriquez. Named as attendants were the two other contestants, Whitney Christensen, daughter of Brett and Erica Hunt, and Brendee Ellett, daughter of Kyle and Nikki Ellet.

Leticia Rodriguez performs a self-choreographed hip-hop dance routine.

Recently married Miss Gunnison 2019 said, “This is the coolest group of girls I have worked with.”

Rodriquez was crowned Miss Gunnison 2021 with the platform, “I’m right here with you: suicide awareness” and her goal is to help remove the stigma of talking about suicide; so if someone has feelings leading them to suicide, they will be able to talk with others about those feelings before attempting suicide.

Brendee Ellett performs a self-choreographed dance.

Christensen’s platform was “Brave your bullies and thrive through trauma” and Ellett’s platform was “Pain is real, but so is hope: mental health awareness.”

Miss Gunnison performed a self-choreographed jazz solo to “Uptown Funk.” The other two contestants also danced for their talents. Christensen performed a cheer routine and Ellett did a self-choreographed hip-hop solo to “She Ready Remis.”

Rodriquez was also chosen as Miss Congeniality by the other contestants and Christensen was chosen as Miss Photogenic. Miss Gunnison will get a $1,000 scholarship award and each of the attendants will receive $500 scholarships.

The event was emceed by Court Hardy of Gunnison Family Pharmacy. He has emceed the pageant for four years now. Judges were Rachel Seegmiller, Ambre Nielson and Elya Hansen. The pageant director was Lindzey Young, with co-directors Kara Jensen and Kaitlyn Hyatt.

Whitney Christensen performs a cheer routine.

Pageant sponsors were Gunnison City, Centerfield City, Fayette Town, Mayfield Town, Lyle Young Welding, Gunnison Telephone, Gunnison Valley Hospital, Freedom Ford, Lazy D Pawn, White’s Sanitation, Madsen Excavation, ACT Aerospace, State Bank of Southern Utah.

Others were Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware, Sanpete Messenger and Gunnison Valley Gazette, 180 Fitness, Owls Nest Daycare, Peterson’s Refrigeration and Mechanical, Mad Max’s Grillz, Shelle’s Drive In, Kelly Frandsen DDS & Associates, KB Construction, Gunnison Market, TDS The Danz Studio, Coach B’s Pizza and Copy Station.

Bouquets were made and donated by Kaitlyn Hyatt.