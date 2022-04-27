The Snow College Badgers split their four games with the College of Southern Nevada this week while playing three games on Thursday and one Friday morning, 10-18, 13-8, 7-6, 0-11. The games were moved to account for the weather that was forecasting rain on Friday. In fact, Fridays game finished in the rain and cold.

The first game on Thursday saw the Badgers give up eight errors and falling behind early before battling back. Snow College had more hits, but a combination of the errors and five runners left on base kept the Badgers from the win. Stormie Gee had a triple and three RBI’s, Aubrey Morrow had a double and an RBI and Jaci Shumway went two for three with two RBI’s in the loss.

“We are making adjustments and gaining confidence,” said Head Coach Savannah Lindsay. “Our goal the last for series has been get better and play hard. I think we are doing what we need to get momentum ending the season and preparing for the tournament.”

Snow College bounced back in game number two on Thursday with the 13-8 win. Kaci Smith had a double and three RBI’s, Gee hit a home run and 4 RBI’s, Kynlee Hoggan went three for five with two RBI’s. Bailey Theurer pitched four innings for the win and Makenzie Evans gave three shutout innings of relief for the save.

The Badgers kept the momentum rolling in game three on Thursday and held on for the 7-6 win. Evans pitched six innings and got the tough earned win while also driving in three runs. Smith came on in relief and pitched one scoreless inning to get the save, while also driving in two runs.

“We have some players that are making huge contributions,” said Lindsay. “It’s not often you have pitchers contributing at the plate as well as getting the win or a save on the mound.”

Friday morning the Badger momentum went as cold as the weather. With rain, wind and cold the Snow College bats went cold as well only able to muster three hits in the loss. and dropping game four 11-0.

The Badgers will play Colorado Northwestern in what was supposed to be a road series at home on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Games will be at 4pm and 6pm each day. The adjustment was made to accommodate changes at CNCC.