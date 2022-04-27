Roundup of all boys soccer teams from 04/18 to 04/24:

GUNNISON VALLEY

GUNNISON—Gunnison Valley boys soccer cemented their claim on first place in the 2A South with their three wins last week.

The Bulldogs prevailed in their closest game of the season, beating Parowan in an overtime shootout, 2-2 (5-3), last Tuesday, then blanking Millard, 3-0, on Thursday and destroying San Juan, 7-2, on Friday. Their record now stands at 13-1 overall.

Junior Bryson Sorensen led the charge against Millard with two goals scored. He then had a hat trick against San Juan while sophomore Andres Valencia scored two goals, his first two of his varsity career.

Gunnison ended their regular season against North Sevier after press time last Monday and awaits playoff positioning.

MANTI

MANTI—Manti boys soccer moved to 10-5 on the season with a 5-2 region record with two shutout wins last week.

The Templars prevailed with two second-half goals to beat Richfield in non-region play, 2-0, last Wednesday, then they again scored two goals in the second half for a 2-0 win against Delta in region play last Friday.

Junior Jesus Contreras scored both goals against Richfield, while senior Arturo Ruiz put both in the back of the net against Delta. Sophomore Austin Thomas picked up the shutout in both matches.

The Templars rescheduled their second game against Juab to be played this Tuesday on the road. They will then await the playoffs.

NORTH SANPETE

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete boys soccer moved to 4-11 overall and 3-5 in region play as they went 1-2 last week, barely eking out a win.

The Hawks lost last Monday to APA-West Valley, 2-1, before squeezing out a tough shootout win against Union in region play, 1-1 (4-2), last Wednesday and losing to neighboring Wasatch Academy, 2-0, on Saturday. Scorers and stats were unknown.

The Hawks will conclude their regular season on Tuesday against Richfield at home, after which they’ll await playoff seeding.