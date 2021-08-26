Sports in Brief …

Manti Soccer

The Manti girls’ soccer team stands at 5-1 overall after they suffered their first loss of the season last Tuesday.

The Lady Templars’ undefeated run was cut off by a 5-1 loss on the road to 5A Box Elder before they redeemed it with a 2-1 win over Carbon last Thursday to end the week.

While the loss was the most lopsided Manti loss since 2016, it bears importance that the Bees went on to beat the defending 3A champions, Morgan, two days later.

Sophomore Kaylee Parry had the lone Manti goal against Box Elder. Parry also had a goal against Carbon, her fifth-straight scoring game, while junior Morgan Chidester scored the other.

The Templars face 5A Spanish Fork this Tuesday before taking on Summit Academy on Thursday.

Manti Volleyball

The Manti volleyball team got off to a great start going back to August 12 when they won their season opener, 3-0 over 5A Provo.

The Lady Templars now sit at 2-1 overall with a subsequent 3-0 win over 5A Payson, followed by a 3-0 loss to Emery last Thursday.

Manti will take on Gunnison Valley this Tuesday.

North Sanpete Soccer

The North Sanpete girls’ soccer team got off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013.

The Lady Hawks beat Carbon, 2-0, and Emery, 4-1, before losing to Grantsville, 3-1, last Thursday.

Sophomore Adelay Stavros has looked like a rising star for North Sanpete, scoring once against Carbon, twice against Emery, and having the only goal against Grantsville.

North Sanpete will be up against Waterford this Tuesday before traveling to face Richfield on Thursday.

North Sanpete Volleyball

The North Sanpete volleyball team’s season started with a 3-0 loss to 5A Wasatch last Tuesday.

The Lady Hawks will face South Sevier this Tuesday before hosting 5A Provo this Thursday.

Gunnison Valley Soccer

The Gunnison Valley girls’ soccer team looks like they’ll need some more time to come together this season as they struggled their way to a 0-4 start.

The Lady Bulldogs were crushed in their season opener by 5A Hillcrest, 11-0, and they subsequently fell 6-0 to Emery. Last week saw freshman Kailie Whitlock score Gunnison’s first goal of the season in a 5-1 loss to Summit Academy, and the Bulldogs looked competitive in a 5-3 loss to South Sevier last Thursday.

Senior Mattie Davis put in two goals, while junior Zaya Hilton added another in the loss.

The Bulldogs will face San Juan this Thursday.

Gunnison Valley Volleyball

The Gunnison Valley volleyball team got off to a 1-1 start last week.

The Lady Bulldogs convincingly beat 1A Green River, 3-0, before falling to Enterprise, 3-1. Gunnison had the first set in hand, 25-21, but fell in three consecutive sets to the Wolves in the loss.

The Bulldogs are on the road against Manti this Tuesday.