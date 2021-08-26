Three entities cooperate to upgrade trailhead parking in Wales Canyon

robert stevens / messenger photo

This area, about a half mile up Wales Canyon, is the site of a new trailhead parking location to improve access and convenience for people hauling trailers with horses or OHV’s.

MANTI-LA SAL NATIONAL FOREST—Wales Canyon is getting an upgrade to facilitate recreational visitors.

According to Kevin Christensen, director of Sanpete County Economic Development, a new trailhead parking lot area is being constructed about a half mile up Wales Canyon to make a place for canyon visitors to easily unload OHV’s and horses.

The new trailhead parking lot will provide space for about five trucks with trailers to park with space to load and unload.

In addition to the parking area, the half mile of road leading up the canyon to the area has been improved with new road base to improve access.

Fencing for the new parking area will be installed by the Forest Service and a state OHV crew on Monday, Aug. 30.

The project is a joint effort between the Utah State Parks and Recreation, the Manti-La Sal National Forest, the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area and Sanpete County Travel to improve accessibly to Sanpete County’s various recreational trail opportunities.