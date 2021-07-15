Two families put in 800 hours to create pickleball courts in Manti

PHOTO COURTESY JESSICA HENRIE

The Lund and Henrie families stand on the new pickleball courts in Manti City, which exist thanks to some grant funding and their volunteer efforts. Pictured are (L-R) Braelyn Lund, Weston Lund, Courtney Lund, Jayden Henrie, Jessica Henrie, Pam Lund, Max Lund and Larry Lund.

MANTI—Manti City residents can now enjoy a game of pickleball thanks to the efforts of two local families.

The project came about after Jessica Henrie successfully applied for and received a grant from the Central Utah Public Health Department while she was working at Manti Elementary School.

With the project funded through a grant, the Henrie and Lund families rolled up their sleeves and moved forward with installing brand new pickleball courts where the old tennis courts west of the Manti library once were.

All together, the families put in more than 800 hours of volunteer work on the project as they cleaned and painted the courts, as well as putting up nets and a fence. The Manti City Fire Department gave a hand with the project by spraying the courts off with the fire truck, which Jessica Henrie says was a big help.

“Since the nets have been up, the courts have been busy being used every single night,” Henrie says. “It’s been fun to see so many people enjoy a now family friendly place.”

The grant Henrie obtained to fund the courts went even further, ultimately funding a variety of projects and activities at Manti Elementary School during 2020-2021.